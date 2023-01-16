Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 8:43 AM

Kansas City Zoo holds gender reveal for endangered baby rhino

By Gabe Swartz

Click here for updates on this story

    KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KCTV) — The Kansas City Zoo revealed the gender of its newest baby rhino on Sunday morning.

The father Ruka helped knock open a gender reveal ball that unfurled some pink confetti.

In a Facebook post, the Zoo said the mother and calf are bonding after the birth on Dec. 31.

The eastern black rhinoceros is a critically endangered species, making the birth of the new calf all the more important. The Zoo said only about 740 of these rhinoceros’ are living in the wild.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content