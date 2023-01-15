The CDC recommends seven CT counties to wear masks

By Eliza Kruczynski

ROCKY HILL, Connecticut (WFSB) — While hospitalizations are down by about 100 people in the last week, the CDC is still warning almost all counties in Connecticut to take precautions by wearing a mask in public indoor spaces.

The CDC has listed seven Connecticut counties: Fairfield, Hartford, Litchfield, Middlesex, New Haven, Tolland, and Windham, in the high COVID-19 Community Level Category. The only county that is listed in the medium category was New London.

There haven’t been any COVID-19 related deaths in Connecticut in the last week, but mixed reviews have surfaced over the CDC recommendation.

Newington resident, Grace Beck, is a teacher that just finished going through COVID.

Beck said, “People can do what they want to do but I’m going to try to do what makes me feel safe and what can keep other people safe.”

Rovazzini leaned on the other side of the reviews saying that wearing masks should remain a personal decision.

“In my mind, if you don’t want to wear a mask you shouldn’t be forced to wear a mask. We’ve been wearing masks for a while,” Wethersfield resident, Chris Rovazzini said. “I’m in the food industry and so we’ve been crushed with this mask thing for a long time now and I think it’s time to move on.”

The positive test rate is currently at 13 percent in Connecticut, but officials believes it’s most likely high because when people test at home they don’t always report it.

Many doctors support the CDC recommendation by emphasizing the importance to wear a mask right now.

Dr. Khuram Ghumman from Quinnipiac University said “the respiratory illnesses are higher incidents in this time of the year anyway and when we combine in the recent uptick in COVID-19 cases, it’s more of a precaution.”

Dr. Ghumman explained that if exposed to COVID it’s important to mask up and wait a few days to get tested.

For a certain period of time mask became second nature, that was until things became more relaxed.

“Sometimes I’m like ‘yep, going to put my mask on’ and other times I do forget so I will say I’m not perfect but I try to do what I can,” Beck commented.

There are other ways to prevent spreading COVID according to the CDC and many doctors.

“Handwashing, vaccinations and mask when appropriate. It’s very very important that we all get fully vaccinated and boosted as appropriate,” Dr. Ghumman said.

The positive test rate is lower compared to past reports, but it’s important to take any precaution to keep COVID numbers down.

