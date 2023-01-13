‘He will forever be missed’: Loved ones mourn loss of Creighton Prep student who died on vacation

By Quanecia Fraser

OMAHA, Nebraska (KETV) — Hundreds of people gathered Thursday night to celebrate the life of a 15-year-old Omaha boy who died while on vacation in Mexico. Mandy Visty said her son, William died on Jan. 5.

“Will decided to see how many times he could swim back and forth from the two sides of the pool without surfacing for air and he passed out because he pushed himself too hard,” Mandy said.

People sported their best Hawaiian shirts at the Creighton Prep student’s celebration of life, to honor a boy who loved all things tropical and water-related.

“Will was an incredible swimmer. And grew up in the water,” Mandy said.

Mandy describes her son as a joyful boy who made sure no one was left out.

“He was so inclusive. And he would walk into a room and you would be his newest best friend, and he would be like ‘hey new best friend, let’s go do this,'” she said.

One by one, dozens of friends and family members reflected on the Creighton Prep student’s adventurous and friendly nature.

“I knew he was being nice to my daughters because that is the way he always is,” said a family friend.

While William is not physically with his loved ones anymore, for them, his spirit will always live on.

“Will will forever be remembered and he will forever be missed,” a former teacher said.

