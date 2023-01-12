Single vehicle crashed into Slim Chickens restaurant

By Web staff

TEXARKANA, Texas (KTBS) — A Chevrolet crashed into a Slim Chickens fast food restaurant on State Line Ave. in Texarkana, Texas on Monday.

According to TTPD spokesperson Shawn Vaughn, the 55-year-old driver swerved into the front of the restaurant in order to avoid a collision on the road.

The crash caused substantial damage to the restaurant, but, fortunately, no one was injured.

No traffic citations were issued, and Slim Chickens is still open for business.

