‘Oh, Deer!’ Man caught on camera rescuing deer in distress, stuck in bucket

By Lindsay Clein

WINSTON-SALEM, North Carolina (WXII) — Neighbors are now “fawning” over one Winston-Salem man after he helped pull a bucket off a deer’s head when it was clearly stuck and in distress.

“It was terrifying,” said Kevin McHugh, who came to the rescue. “If I didn’t have my adrenaline going the whole time, I would’ve probably run from the deer instead of going toward the deer.”

It was an encounter caught on camera. A deer going “buck wild,” after getting its head stuck in a bucket.

“It was obvious it was in very much in distress and we wanted to make sure it didn’t hurt anyone or run into traffic,” McHugh said. “And it was smashing into trees and posts and being generally stupid.”

During the encounter caught on camera, you can see the deer hobbling around as neighbors gather.

“It was just running for its life– smashing into everything in front of it and totally blind,” said McHugh. “Hopping around because it couldn’t see– and thought it was in the dark. It was like a zombie movie, it was really terrifying.”

McHugh finally got close enough to yank the bucket off as the deer made a run for it.

“The only thing I thought to do was try to wrestle the bucket off its head,” McHugh said. “And I succeeded.”

Kevin is now able to look back on the memory with some humor.

“Yeah, if the deer could ‘fawn’ over me a little longer, that would be nice,” he said, laughing. “Or at least give me some ‘doe,’ that would be great.”

McHugh also realizes, though, that the situation could’ve turned out much differently.

“It was one of the dumbest things I’ve ever done,” he said. “There was a chance it was mad and it would’ve attacked who it saw first. But, at that point, I didn’t really care because there was a bucket on its head, and that’s pretty silly.”

No one knows how long the bucket had been on the deer’s head, but it was clearly a happy ending for everyone.

“I just wanted to go back to work and make sure everyone was safe,” McHugh said. “So I guess it worked out in the end.”

