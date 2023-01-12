Fort Osage to NFL playoffs: KC’s Skylar Thompson to start postseason game for the Dolphins at QB

By KMBC 9 News Staff

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — Early in 2022, Skylar Thompson was just hoping to hear his name called in the NFL draft.

The Kansas City area native and former K-State quarterback did –barely — when he was taken by the Miami Dolphins in the seventh round.

Now, Thompson will have the postseason success of the Dolphins resting on his throwing arm. With injuries to both starter Tua Tagovailoa and backup Teddy Bridgewater, the team announced Wednesday that the former Fort Osage QB would be starting against the Buffalo Bills on Wild Card Weekend.

As far as Kansas City-area players hoping to hear their name called in the NFL Draft, the seventh-round rookie was at the top of the list in 2022. After good showings at the NFL Combine and K-State Pro Day, Thompson was able to showcase his way into the league.

This isn’t the first time the 25-year-old has played this season. The Dolphins’ final regular season game, an 11-6 win over the New York Jets, was the first time he played an NFL game from start to finish.

In six total games, Thompson has thrown for 534 yards and completed 57% of his passes. He has also tallied one touchdown pass to three interceptions.

A product of Independence, Missouri, Thompson played in 45 career games with K-State, including 40 starts over parts of five seasons. He is the only player in school history with 6,000 passing yards and 1,000 rushing yards in a career.

The QB got his start playing at Fort Osage High School. During his high school career, Thompson played in 46 games, and threw for 6,222 passing yards and 71 touchdowns. Always a threat to run the QB also ran for over 1,000 yards his senior year, rushing for an additional 21 touchdowns his senior year alone.

Aside from knocking the Bills out of the playoffs, Kansas City Chiefs fans now have one more reason to root for the Dolphins over the weekend.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.