Adults arrested after forcing their way into middle school

<i></i><br/>Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight.
Lawrence, Nakia

By Scott Hurley

    OSHKOSH, Wisconsin (WLUK) — Several adults and one juvenile were arrested after they forced their way into an Oshkosh middle school following a fight.

Police say the day’s events started with a fight between two students at Merrill Middle School, 108 W. New York Ave.

Around 2:15 p.m., police say family members and acquaintances of one of the students involved in the fight showed up at the school. The adults forced their way into the school and began to create a disturbance. They refused staff members’ and the school resource officer’s requests to leave and began to get physical with them. As a result, police were called to the school.

No weapons were involved.

The school was placed on a hold for student safety while the people were in the building.

