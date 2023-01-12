120,000 pounds of trash collected in single day from 2 vacant homeless camps

By Brittany Whitehead

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — More than 120,000 pounds of trash was recently collected in a single day from vacant homeless camps that were on North Carolina Department of Transportation property.

Clean-up efforts on Jan. 6, 2023, from eight NCDOT staff, two bulldozers and four dump trucks resulted in the total from two camps.

Both vacant homeless camps were located on NCDOT property off of I-40 West’s Exit 44.

Asheville Police Department said its community engagement officers made several notifications during the two weeks prior to the cleanup to allow for the campers to have plenty of time to vacate the property and remove their belongings.

Homeward Bound outreach staff also responded several times during the two-week period to offer services and problem solving for persons in crisis.

