SPD K-9 assists in arrests following pursuit

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport police K-9 officer assisted patrol officers Monday in arresting three men and a juvenile on multiple charges following a pursuit.

K-9 Barry is credited with finding three of the suspects who were hiding under a house in the 2900 block of Hardy Street. One needed medical attention for minor injuries sustained during the capture, police said Tuesday in a news release.

The men were wanted after leading police on a chase after failing to stop for a traffic violation at Greenwood Road and Broadway Avenue. The chase ended in the 2900 block of Milton, where the suspects crashed their vehicle into a fire hydrant.

The four occupants ran. In addition to the three found under the house, the fourth person was caught in the 2900 block of Penick Street after police said he forcibly entered a house with consent as he tried to hide from officers.

Police charged Kevin Carr, 20, with home invasion, aggravated battery, illegal possession of stolen things, possession of Schedule VI and Schedule II drugs, possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and felony theft.

Ishmael Edwards, 20, is charged with possession of cocaine with intent to distribute, resisting an officer and aggravated flight from an officer.

Charzavien Thomas, 21, is charged with resisting an officer and illegal possession of stolen things.

“We would like to thank K-9 Barry and all officers involved for their hard work and heroic action in bringing those to justice that seek to harm our community,” SPD said in its release.

