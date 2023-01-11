Shreveport man charged with molestation of child he babysat

By Web staff

SHREVEPORT, Louisiana (KTBS) — A Shreveport man is free on bond following his arrest last month for molestation of a juvenile.

Hunter Brown, 24, was arrested Dec. 30. He posted a $250,000 bond on Friday.

Caddo Parish sheriff’s investigators began looking into Brown after receiving a complaint in early December. Hunter is accused of touching a 5-year-old child in what the sheriff’s office said was a sexually inappropriate manner. The alleged incident took place last summer while Hunter babysat a child in his home.

