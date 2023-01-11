Idaho Falls man arrested after allegedly holding two men hostage in their home with a gun

By Kaitlyn Hart

IDAHO FALLS, Idaho (eastidahonews.com) — A man was arrested Sunday after he allegedly held two men hostage in their home, kicked an officer and was in possession of narcotics.

Zachary Lawson, 40, was charged with felony robbery, felony first-degree kidnapping, two counts of felony possession of a controlled substance and felony battery of a law enforcement officer after authorities responded to a “suspicious call.”

On Saturday, Jan. 7, Idaho Falls Police Officers responded to a home in the area of 1200 Lake Avenue after a call that someone “may be being held hostage by a man with a gun,” according to a news release from Idaho Falls Police Department.

Officers arrived and located a man, later identified as Lawson, sitting in front of the doorway, according to the release. Officers attempted to speak with Lawson, but he attempted to leave, stating that he did not have to speak with the officers.

The officers moved to physically detain Lawson, and he began to fight with the officers.

During the fight, Lawson made several motions as if trying to reach for his waistband, which an officer noticed had a black handgun in it.

According to the release, officers forced Lawson to the ground, where they continued to struggle with him. At one point, the man reportedly kicked one of the officers in the leg. Officers were eventually able to detain Lawson.

After clearing the home, officers investigated the events of the day and reportedly found that Lawson had arrived at the home earlier, knocked on the door and pointed a gun at the man that answered.

According to the man, Lawson said he “didn’t want to shoot him; he just wanted his phone.” The man gave Lawson his phone; Lawson entered the home and then left quickly, according to the police report.

Before he left, the man says Lawson told him and his son that they were “not allowed to leave and he would just be right outside the door.”

The man says he and his son were scared to leave home because they “believed they would be seriously harmed if they left due to (Lawson) having a firearm.”

While searching his car, police found a “white crystal-like substance and three blue pills wrapped in tin foil.” They later determined the substance and pills to be methamphetamine and a narcotic containing fentanyl, commonly known as “dirty 30s.”

Officers also found a firearm on the floor that was allegedly in Lawson’s possession. Police discovered that Lawson is a convicted felon due to a narcotic and drug possession felony charge out of Arizona. Because of this, it is illegal for Lawson to possess a firearm.

After police discovered these circumstances, Lawson was arrested and booked into the Bonneville County Jail. His bail was set to $150,000.

Though Lawson has been charged with these crimes, it does not necessarily mean he committed them. Everyone is presumed innocent until they are proven guilty.

Lawson is scheduled to attend a preliminary hearing on Jan. 20. If convicted; Lawson could face up to life in prison.

