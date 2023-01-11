77-year-old Mililani woman assaulted in home invasion, burglary

By Kathryn Doorey

Click here for updates on this story

MILILANI, Hawaii (KITV) — A man was arrested by Honolulu Police after brutally assaulting an elderly woman in her home in Mililani.

The 32-year-old suspect allegedly entered the woman’s Mililani home on Awiki Street around 10:05 p.m. on Monday, January 10.

After the home alarm system was activated, the 77-year-old woman encountered the suspect on the second floor, and he attacked her. She suffered a broken arm and facial injuries.

The woman was taken to a nearby hospital for treatment.

The suspect was arrested for first degree burglary and resisting arrest, after he locked himself in the victim’s bathroom when police arrived.

Police used a taser to subdue the suspect.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.