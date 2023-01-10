Gunman fires shots into Mobile jewelry store during attempted burglary caught on camera

By Stephen Moody

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — The Karat Patch in Mobile got an unlikely visitor early Monday morning. In the surveillance video, you can see the suspect look around the building before pulling out a gun and firing a shot into the door.

He tries to bash his way in before firing again twice. After that doesn’t work, he walks away. But not before coming back and firing one final shot.

The owner says police told him it was the selfless act of a person leaving the gym across the street that called 911.

Club 4 Fitness Regional Manager David Helton says this community looks out for each other.

“You never want to hear about something like this happening. But first and foremost, that we have such a great community and a member of ours was able to assist, I think it’s pretty fantastic to say the least,” Helton said.

The security system along with the door that has already been replaced, played a big part in deterring the would-be thief.

But the intervention by that witness to call police, also played a role.

“This goes to show the levels of security that we personally have. But realistically and just by the grace of God, someone was able to come out. Timing is everything in that kind of situation. So I’m just very happy that someone was able to affect that,” Helton said.

And the owner would like to thank the person who called 911. And hopes to get in contact with them. Meanwhile, if you recognize the suspect in that video, call Mobile police.

