Despite storm-related death on American River Parkway, homeless still won’t budge

By Steve Large

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KOVR) — This deadly storm has claimed two more lives.

Two homeless people living in tents were crushed by fallen trees, including one on the American River Parkway.

The yellow tape is still up around the American River Parkway site where the storm claimed the life of 40-year-old Rebekah Rohde. She was living homeless along the river.

Her photo was shared by family on a GoFundMe page.

Her ex-husband, Shawn Rohde, lives in Minnesota. He told CBS13 that Rohde was suffering from addiction and he had not known where she was living until the coroner called. She leaves behind five children ages 15-20 years old. They had not seen her in a decade.

Sergeant Elmer Marzan says County Rangers have been working to clear the American River Parkway of the hundreds of homeless because of the dangerous conditions. Even Rohde’s death has not motivated people to leave.

ergeant Elmer Marzan says County Rangers have been working to clear the American River Parkway of the hundreds of homeless because of the dangerous conditions. Even Rohde’s death has not motivated people to leave.

“From a legal standpoint, it’s extremely difficult to go ahead and enforce somebody to leave,” Sergeant Marzan said.

The county has added 150 beds in various shelters since the series of storms arrived, including some at the North 5th street shelter, just a few hundred feet from where Rohde was crushed to death in her tent.

One woman who did not want to reveal her name is staying at the 5th street shelter and came to check on the spot where Rebekah Rohde died.

“From a legal standpoint, it’s extremely difficult to go ahead and enforce somebody to leave,” Sergeant Marzan said.

“Just wrong,” she said. “and you know, plus she was a woman by herself.”

This storm – toppling trees and raising river levels, turning the American River Parkway danger zone, deadly.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.