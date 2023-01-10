103-year-old WWII vet from Birmingham awarded a Quilt Of Honor

By Rick Karle

Click here for updates on this story

BIRMINGHAM, Alabama (WVTM) — The 103-year-old man grinned as the quilt was draped around his shoulders. He felt safe and proud. It was a moment that warmed his heart.

It’s been nearly 81 years since Birmingham’s Cecil Parker landed at Normandy — he was in charge of Army tank ops, fought in the Battle of the Bulge and took part in all five major battles in Europe. Two Purple Hearts, a Silver Star and decades of respect followed.

Cecil Parker’s quilt brought him coziness and happiness as his extended family looked on. A special moment it was, on Saturday afternoon.

Quilts Of Valor has provided over 318,000 quilts to veterans — Mr. Parker’s quilt was made by the Birmingham Quilting Guild, as many members of that organization took turns quilting different parts of the blanket.

Cecil Parker’s mind often drifts back to the early 1940s — all these years later, he remains proud of his sacrifices.

What a day it will be, as our neighbor — a 103-year-old World War II hero — will wear his red, white and blue quilt proudly. And he will make the U.S. proud as he does.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.