Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 10:15 AM

10,000 ecstasy pills disguised as Lucky Charms found after parking lot drug deal in South Carolina

<i>Anderson County Sheriff's Office</i><br/>A parking lot drug deal spotted by officers in Anderson County
Anderson County Sheriff's Office
A parking lot drug deal spotted by officers in Anderson County

By Stephanie Moore

Click here for updates on this story

    ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A parking lot drug deal spotted by officers in Anderson County, South Carolina, led to the discovery of more than 10,000 ecstasy pills disguised as Lucky Charms, according to investigators.

Deputies said they witnessed the drug deal take place in a parking lot along Clemson Boulevard on Friday and followed the vehicle involved.

They said a traffic stop led to the discovery of 10,000 ecstasy pills weighing more than seven pounds.

The pills were in clear plastic baggies and looked like cereal, deputies said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content