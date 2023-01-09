Pensacola man wins $15 million in lottery scratch off

By Lacey Beasley

PENSACOLA, Florida (WALA) — A Pensacola man beat the odds and won big-time…in a scratch off!

Bryan Allen took home the top prize in the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme scratch off and walked away a much wealthier man at $15 million. He chose to take home the lump-sum amount of $13.2 million.

Lashonda Evans frequented the same Pensacola convenient store where the golden ticket was sold, and said she wanted to be as close to the $15 million as possible.

“I used to be kind of weary about playing here, but I used to play off and on,” said Evans. “Now, I’m definitely going to play all the time.”

According to the Florida Lottery, the Billion Dollar Gold Rush Supreme has four grand prizes of $15 million, three have been claimed, including Bryan Allen, so one more remains. The odds of winning are 1 in nearly 12 million.

Hearing that happened in Pensacola had others more inclined to play, especially with the Mega Millions drawing Friday night at $940 million.

“I wasn’t going to buy, but I may now that I know it’s that much,” said Daniel Hicks.

Many hoping some of that Pensacola luck wears off on them.

“Hopefully somebody here wins it, and I know them,” said Hicks.

The convenience store got a $30 thousand commission for selling the winning ticket.

The winning Mega Millions numbers are 3, 20, 46, 59, 63, 13.

