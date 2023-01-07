A father celebrates the life of his son after a senseless hit-and-run in Atlanta

By Sawyer Buccy

ATLANTA (WANF) — If you’re a parent you know losing your child is your worst fear. One father is living that nightmare. Chris Dean’s son Jamal was killed in a hit-and-run earlier this week outside an Atlanta recreation center.

“I remember the day I found out I was going to be a father,” Chris Dean said.

The day Jamal was born, a piece of his father was born too.

“It is one of the proudest moments of my life,” said Dean.

The day Jamal died, a piece of his father died too.

“She showed me my son laying in a hospital bed. Bandaged all up, eyes closed. All I could say is, ‘Wake up son! Wake up!’” said Dean. “He didn’t deserve to die like that. Nobody’s, nobody’s child deserves to die like that NOBODY’S.”

A collection of teddy bears, toy trucks and flowers outside of the rec center where Jamal was headed to register for a basketball tournament. It’s all that is left after police say a driver hit and killed a 9-year-old child and drove away.

“That is not normal, man. A parent shouldn’t be burying their child. He should’ve been at my funeral. It shouldn’t be the other way around,” said Dean.

During our interview with Chris, he did not talk about whoever killed his son. He did not mention a driver. He did not mention the search for a driver.

He told me, he knows, at some point, the anger will probably come but right now, he wants to celebrate his son’s life.

“The two things I made sure I told him, every time I talked to him. First, that I am proud of you. I made sure to tell him that. Second, that I love him. He would say, ‘I love you too dad,’” said Dean.

Chris wants the Atlanta community to know that Jamal had a kind and forgiving heart. Jamal loved sports, loved video games and was thrilled to play in a basketball tournament this weekend.

Chris wants people to know that his son should still be here, that he deserved the chance to grow up.

”I just want the people to know that a great human being was lost this week,” said Dean. “Next time you see your child. Give them a kiss on the forehead and tell them you love them.”

Atlanta police still need your help to find the person who hit and killed Jamal. Investigators are asking anyone who was on Cleveland Road near the Rosel Fann Rec Center on Tuesday to reach out with any information. Officers are looking for people who might have seen this incident or have video.

