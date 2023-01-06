‘This resource saves lives’: First newborn baby surrendered in Ocala Safe Haven Baby Box

By WESH Staff

Click here for updates on this story

MARION COUNTY, Florida (WESH) — Ocala Fire Rescue said the first newborn baby was anonymously surrendered in the Safe Haven Baby Boxes.

The purpose of the Safe Haven Baby Boxes is to provide a safe place for mothers who are facing a crisis or not able to parent to anonymously surrender infants.

According to Ocala Fire Rescue, the Baby Box also has elements used for the comfort of the babies, such as heating, cooling and a silent alarm to notify first responders if medical attention is needed.

“We are so proud of this selfless parent who has lovingly surrendered their infant via a Baby Box over the holiday! We are so happy this community was prepared for this situation. We know this baby will be so loved by an adoptive family and we are so thrilled to be a part of protecting infants from abandonment,” Safe Haven Baby Boxes Founder Monica Kelsey said in a statement.

The chief of Ocala Fire Rescue said the resource saves lives.

“After experiencing our first surrendered child it’s clear that this resource saves lives. Knowing that Ocala’s Safe Haven Baby Boxes just saved a life is our greatest reward,” Chuef Clint Welborn said.

The Ocala mayor expressed how happy he is to see the resource being used.

“I’m so happy to hear of this miracle baby. I knew when we did this in 2020, this day would come – we all did – we just didn’t know when. We’re glad it was there as a resource for the mother of this child. I’m sure there will be a bright future ahead for this precious child,” Ocala’s Mayor Kent Guinn said in a statement.

There are 134 Baby Box locations across the nation, and the Ocala Baby Box was the 66th one to open.

The Ocala Fire Rescue was the first fire department to open a Safe Haven Baby Box in Florida.

More information on Safe Haven Baby Boxes can be found online. You can also call the National Safe Haven Crisis Line at 1-866-992-2291.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.