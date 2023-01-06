‘He said I’m gonna kill you’: 7-year-old boy hailed a hero after single-handedly leading police to his kidnapper

By Eli Higgins

WICHITA, Kansas (KAKE) — Thursday, a 7-year-old boy and his 10-year-old sister were walking to school when the unthinkable happened – a blue car, which the boy said seemed familiar at first, pulled up, and the driver offered them a ride the rest of the way since it was cold outside.

“He locked the doors. And then we went to school. And then he dropped me off and said, he said, if you tell anybody, I’m gonna kill you,” the boy said.

The family doesn’t want to be shown on camera or identified, but the boy says things took a turn for the worse when the man let him out at school, but drove away with his sister still inside.

“He drove off and left me over there, and I was crying. And I told one of my friends that are in third grade, and my third-grade friend told my teacher, and then I was crying,” the boy said.

The school says that’s when a staff member called the police.

The boy says after a short time, the man returned and dropped off his sister at the school.

“She was crying when she got out of the car,” the boy said.

Later, without a lot for police to go on, the boy was riding with an officer on his way to the hospital for a checkup when he noticed something.

“It was kind of like your car with the handle up. And it was blue. And it was kind of tinier than yours. And I knew the steering wheel was pretty suspicious, and it was white,” he said.

Noticing all these details in a split second, he told the officer he saw the exact same car the kidnapper drove parked at a restaurant they were driving by.

The family says police turned around, called for backup, and sure enough, found and arrested the suspect.

The boy tells us he’s doing ok and just wants to get back to school like normal, but the family says after single-handedly finding this dangerous man, there’s only one way he should feel.

“Some people are saying that you’re a bit of a hero for recognizing that car and making sure that this guy got locked up. How’s that make you feel,” we asked. “Good!” he said, with a smile on his face.

