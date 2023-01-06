An Iowa college student is a Mario Kart champion

By Marcus McIntosh

MARSHALLTOWN, Iowa (KCCI) — The esports program at Marshalltown Community College is not even a year old, but it is home to a national champion.

In December, 21-year-old Amber Lawthers was crowned National Junior College Athletic Association of ESports National Champion in Mario Kart.

“It’s a bit title. And even still, I am like, is this me? Did I do that?” said Lawthers.

At the beginning of the school year, Amber saw an advertisement for the esports team. She wanted to try out.

“They asked me ‘what games do you play?'” Lawthers said.

The esports coaches watched her play Mario Kart, and they knew.

“Amber is something special,” said Andrew Goforth, Marshalltown Community College esports coach.

They say the sophomore is a student of the game, and that she comes in early and studies her opponents.

“Everything you would think about champion doing in traditional sports,” Goforth said.

Amber is proud of her national championship.

She is just as proud of how well she fits in as the only female member of the team.

“It’s probably here in the esports program for the first time in my life that I remember truly feeling accepted as a gamer,” Lawthers said.

She will defend her national championship this spring.

After that, she hopes to find a four-year college or university where she can continue to play esports.

