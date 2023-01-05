Normandy bus driver charged with having sexual contact with student

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — A bus driver for the Normandy School District is facing charges after police said she molested a 13-year-old student.

Kyla Lewis is in St. Louis County custody on a $75,000 bond.

The student said the incident happened in December, and the school district said it happened outside of school hours and off campus.

The Normandy School District said in a statement to News 4 that “Student safety is paramount to our district, and we work vigorously to ensure our schools are secure and safe.”

Lewis is on administrative leave pending termination. The district said it’s working with police to complete the investigation.

