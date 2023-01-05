Family deals with nearly 2 years of leaks at Spring Hill apartment complex

By Sharon Danquah

SPRING HILL, Tennessee (WSMV) — Maintenance issues at a Spring Hill apartment complex have one family pleading for help and said their problems are creating a dangerous situation that is affecting their safety system and their health.

What started off as a leaking roof now has at least one family dealing with a laundry list of issues.

“What did we get ourselves into,” Katherine Green asked.

The situation started in 2021.

“We were sleeping and heard a bunch of rain come through and all of the smoke alarms started going off,” Green said.

Within seconds, Green sprinted to her son and saw that his room’s floor was flooded, and the water was coming from the smoke detector. That’s when Green quickly called for maintenance.

“It has just kind of progressed from there,” Green said. “Now you can see it leaking from there and you can see the mildew where it’s been leaking for quite some time.”

After more than 10 phone calls and two online maintenance requests, over the last year and a half, Green said it’s just issue after issue.

“As soon as it starts raining again, it leaks again,” Green explained.

All the damage has grown much deeper than bowls filled with water.

“I’m extremely allergic to mold,” Green said. Either way it can still make you very sick and that’s not something I want to be around. I started having respiratory issues where I can’t breathe. I’m asthmatic so it’s very stressful.”

In addition to her health and the leaking, Green said the smoke detector has completely shorted and doesn’t work at all which now leaves her son’s room undetectable from a possible fire.

“We’re not the only unit in this apartment complex,” Green said. “We’re just the only ones frustrated enough to contact you.”

After months of complaints, Green said when she told apartment officials she contacted WSMV4, within hours, they sent out a roofing team.

“I just don’t think it’s right and I want to see it made right,” Green said.

The Greens are now just praying and hoping their problems will get solved.

WSMV4 reached out to the Grand Reserve apartments at Spring Hill asking for answers, but we haven’t heard back.

