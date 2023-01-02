Human remains found near Montour Trail in search for missing 18-year-old

By KDKA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

JEFFERSON HILLS, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Human remains were found near the Montour Trail in November during a search for a missing 18-year-old, Allegheny County police announced on Monday.

While detectives found the remains near the trail in Jefferson Hills during an investigation into Dorian Serrano’s disappearance, police said the medical examiner’s office has yet to make an identification.

According to police, Serrano’s family last saw him on June 14 in Clairton. Police asked for help finding him in July.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Allegheny County police tip line at 1-833-255-8477.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.