Fundraiser held for family of woman killed in hit-and-run at South LA street takeover

SOUTH LOS ANGELES (KABC) — A fundraiser was held Sunday for the family of a woman in her 20s who was struck and killed in a hit-and-run collision during a street takeover at an intersection in South Los Angeles.

The crash occurred on Christmas night and claimed the life of Elyzza Guajaca. The driver of the black Camaro that struck her remains at large.

The vehicle was doing “donuts” in the street when the driver lost control of the Camaro and hit a group of pedestrians at the intersection of Florence Avenue and Crenshaw Boulevard, according to Los Angeles police.

Investigators later released surveillance video in an effort to identify additional victims and the suspect. A $50,000 reward has been offered in the case.

On Sunday, a fundraiser was held at Wilmington Waterfront Park to help Guajaca’s family pay for her funeral expenses. Community members donated a variety of dishes and baked goods that were sold at the event.

“She was the beauty of the family, beautiful inside and out,” said Yolanda Guajaca, the victim’s aunt. “It’s hard to have her absence — you feel it. We’re all feeling it.”

A a GoFundMe page has also been created to help raise funds.

The driver of the car that fatally struck Guajaca fled the scene on foot, according to LAPD investigators. A description of the suspect has not been released.

