‘Everybody started running’; people recount deadly shooting on New Year’s Eve in downtown Mobile

By Ashlyn Nichols

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — FOX10 News ventured out to downtown Mobile to talk to people about the New Year’s Eve shooting that left one person dead and nine injured.

The people FOX10 News spoke to say they’re thankful that they weren’t at the location of the shooting but further down the street.

Still, they recall the moment people started running for their lives.

The scene on the 200 block of Dauphin Street, near the Brickyard and Urban Emporium, has been mostly cleaned up. However, evidence of the tragedy still remains.

A bullet hole in a window at Brickyard, boarded up windows at the Urban Emporium, shattered glass on the sidewalk, and disappointed people are what the scene looks like now.

Tanya Brooks was one of several individuals ringing in the New Year with her family on New Year’s Eve.

“I hadn’t been down here in years- so after that happened last night- now I’m reconsidering not coming back probably because I’m scared. What was supposed to be a nice, family-friendly event now is just turning into- it’s making people not want to do anything anymore or go any place,” said Brooks.

Meanwhile, Kim Green saw a crowd flying down Dauphin Street- and knew something was wrong.

“We heard that somebody said that there was a shooting– we didn’t think a whole lot of it. Then we saw people running toward us and that’s when we knew oh this is not good- something really has happened,” explained Green.

“We saw people running two or three times. There was a lot of running and we also saw lots of cops on horses,” said Keith Murphy.

Both families agree that they love Mobile, and they want better for the city.

“We want to come out and support our city and do things- and we want visitors to come and we want family members from out of town to come but now– we’re thinking about next year just having the whole thing at the house- I don’t want to do that,” stated Kimberly Bassett.

Nevertheless, they say the solution isn’t easy to pinpoint.

“What else can we do? I don’t think the police had any fault. They were there- they were everywhere. And the fire department too. They were doing they’re thing.” said John Chambliss.

“They had plenty of police down here- everything was covered as well as it could possibly be. Mobile held its own and they did a good job,” added Green.

“I just don’t know. Security was here. Thank God they were here,” added Brooks.

“Maybe the entrances- kind of monitor that and scan for weapons. I just don’t want a flying bullet to hit my grandbaby,” concluded Bassett.

This case is an ongoing investigation. FOX10 News will continue to update you as more details are released.

