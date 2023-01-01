Skip to Content
By
Published 12:24 PM

Driver in stolen car dies after hitting multiple parked cars in SE Portland

A driver died after hitting multiple cars parked on SE 125th Ave. in Portland early on Sunday morning.
By Web Staff

    PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A driver died after crashing into multiple parked vehicles in southeast Portland early Sunday morning, according to the Portland Police Bureau.

PPB said just after 12:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to a crash in the 2600 block of Southeast 125th Avenue. When they arrived, they found a car had crashed into several parked vehicles on the street. The driver was found dead.

The driver has not been identified and a cause of the crash has not been released. PPB said they learned the car involved was stolen.

The major crash team is investigating. Anyone with any information is asked to contact crimetips@police.portlandoregon.gov and reference case number 23-47.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

