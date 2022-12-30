Police arrest man who admitted to starting fire at Knights Inn in Greensburg

By Ross Guidotti

Click here for updates on this story

SOUTH GREENSBURG, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — A man has turned himself in after admitting to starting this fire at the Knights Inn. Police say Matthew Nicholes turned himself in while firefighters were still on the scene.

When officers asked him what happened, he told them “sins and crimes.”

They say Nicholes started the fire in his room.

Firefighters battled a fire in Greensburg at the Knights Inn on Thursday.

Fire crews from around the area descended on the inn on South Main Street after the first calls of trouble came in around 11:15 p.m.

A center unit in the building is what reportedly caught fire. The fire destroyed the center unit and damaged many others.

“I basically woke up to glass breaking and a woman screaming about animals,” said Kevin Shouse, who escaped the fire.

Shouse was staying in a room a few doors down from where the fire began.

“I tried to grab as much property as I could,” Shouse said. “The fire department was here so quickly, I couldn’t grab the majority of my stuff.”

Thursday’s blaze was the second fire at the Knights Inn in the last few weeks. South Greensburg Fire Chief Matt White said lessons learned from the first fire helped them Thursday.

The fire marshall is investigating. The one was hurt in the blaze.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.