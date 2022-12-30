One brother shot at South Side gas station, another arrested after fight with police at scene

By Jermont Terry

CHICAGO (WBBM) — A Chicago Police officer is recovering after getting into a fight at the shooting scene – and we have learned the young man who got into a conflict with police was there to help his brother – the victim of the shooting.

CBS 2’s Jermont Terry spoke Thursday to the mother of the two brothers. She has double the worry.

One of Latosha Bradley’s sons sits in the hospital, while the other is in police custody. Bradley is concerned – after a fill-up at a South Side gas station led to both her sons not coming home Thursday night.

Chicago Police surrounded the BP gas station off 87th Street and the Dan Ryan Expressway Thursday evening, hours after multiple people with guns opened fire on the first brother – who was getting gas.

“Mostly grazed in the shoulder face and the arm,” Bradley said.

In broad daylight at 1:38 p.m., Bradley was sitting in the car as her son filled up – when gunmen targeted him.

“Somebody shot,” Bradley said. “He shot back, but he’s at the hospital right now.”

Bradley said her son who was shot is 25 and is serving in the military.

Several bullets went off. The gunshots shattered windows of other cars at the gas station. Bullet holes were also visible in the gas station building.

It turns out moments after getting shot Bradley’s son called home and spoke to his teenage brother.

“He grabbed his bag, he ran out, and he ran here,” Bradley said.

Yet when the teenager arrived, he quickly crossed the police tape – and disregarded the officers on the scene.

“He ran up. He’s in shock. He sees him on the ground and he’s hugging him, and they tried to separate him,” Bradley said.

Bradley said her teenage son suffers from ADHD – and she believes his anxiety overcame him.

“He ran to him, and they tried to separate him from him – and he exploded,” Bradley said, “and if would have been here, I probably could have calmed him down – but it escalated so fast.”

Bradley’s teenage son started fighting with police, to the point where one officer was taken to the hospital.

“They said he fought with them and he was resisting,” Bradley said.

By the time Bradley herself arrived at the gas station, she found out police had arrested her teenage son – and her oldest son was in the hospital, injured with gunshot wounds.

“I’m just worried about them,” she said. “They’ve never been in trouble with police.”

Meanwhile, the shooters who started all this drama are still on the run.

“Again, I’m just glad that they’re okay, and hopefully they get to come home between tonight and tomorrow,” Bradley said.

We are told there is surveillance video of the shooting, which should include the tussle the youngest son had with police.

The officer who was injured suffered non-life-threatening injuries. The mother hopes police will understand.

