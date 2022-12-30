MPD: Woman kicks in apartment door, attacks woman inside, steals child’s Christmas gifts

By WALA Staff

MOBILE, Alabama (WALA) — Mobile police need your help finding a burglary suspect.

This is Kadejah Johnson, who police say took part in a home invasion over the holiday weekend.

MPD said that a woman and her child were inside an apartment with her boyfriend when Johnson, considered his other girlfriend, kicked in the door and attacked her.

Police said Johnson even pulled out a knife and attacked the victim again. The woman then ran to another room with her toddler to stay safe.

According to MPD, Johnson did not stop there, though. She stole the child’s Christmas gifts then took off, police said.

No one was injured, authorities said.

If you know anything about the case, the Mobile Police Department asks that you call them at 251-208-7211. And don’t worry, you do not have to leave your name.

