3 charged in connection to murder of Milwaukee mail carrier Aundre Cross

By Adam Rife & Tajma Hall

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Three people have been charged in connection to the shooting death of United States Postal Service (USPS) worker Aundre Cross. Cross, 44, was gunned down in Milwaukee while on the job Dec. 9.

According to the U.S. Department of Justice, investigators say 36-year-old Kevin McCaa and 29-year-old Charles Ducksworth Jr. — both from Milwaukee — murdered or aided and abetted the murder of Cross. A criminal complaint also alleges McCaa and Ducksworth Jr. discharged a firearm, according to the U.S. Department of Justice.

Both McCaa and Ducksworth are in federal custody.

If convicted of either offense as charged, each person would face up to life in prison. The DOJ release also said discharging a firearm in connection with a crime of violence also triggers a mandatory minimum sentence of ten years in prison.

A third Milwaukee resident, 34-year-old Shanelle McCoy, was charged with providing false statements to law enforcement. McCoy was released from custody with conditions.

In response to the charges, Darius Holmes, a friend and coworker of Aundre Cross, said, “I don’t understand how anybody on the planet would do anything to harm such a kind soul in Aundre.”

Several federal, state and local agencies partnered with the DOJ on the investigation, including the Milwaukee Police Department, the FBI and the US Postal Inspection Service.

And they asked for information from the public. A $50,000 reward was offered for anyone who had information leading to an arrest. After the charges were announced, Milwaukee Mayor Cavalier Johnson said, “And now we have three people who are arrested and hopefully will be held accountable for their crimes. Not just against Mr. Cross, but against our entire community.”

Kai Pickens, U.S. Postal Inspector in Charge, says this is another step closer to justice for Aundre Cross and that the arrests should make it clear to criminals that they take attacks like this very seriously. “If you harm one of our employees, we will find you and put you behind bars,” said Pickens.

Holmes said an angel was taken from them. “My main concern is that it brings Mrs. Cross and the family — whether it’s the postal family or immediate family — some type of closure or healing knowing somebody will be held accountable for it.”

Cross has three surviving children: two teen boys, and a five-year-old girl. He had been married to his wife for a long time and was described as a friend to everyone.

Friends and family honored Cross with several vigils in the days after his death. Last week they held a celebration of life. Holmes said, “The tears that they shed, the words that they spoke, the prayers that they gave, just showed how much he was adored.”

A memorial fund has been set up to help Aundre Cross’s wife and children cope with the tragedy. Donations can be made in person at the Landmark Credit Union branch on North 124th St. in Wauwatosa.

