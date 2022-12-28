Skip to Content
CNN - Regional
By
Published 9:12 AM

Vicksburg police investigate discovery of human remains near casino

By Angela Williams

Click here for updates on this story

    VICKSBURG, Mississippi (WAPT) — Vicksburg police are investigating after the discovery of human remains near a casino.

The Vicksburg Police Department was notified Tuesday “of a possible deceased person” near Ameristar Casino, according to a news release.

Officers searched the area until about 1:30 p.m., when they found the remains of a man in a ravine near the Ameristar Hotel parking lot.

Police officials said the remains were taken to the Mississippi State Crime Lab, which will perform an autopsy to determine the cause and time of death.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

Article Topic Follows: CNN - Regional

CNN Newsource

Related Articles

BE PART OF THE CONVERSATION

KION 46 is committed to providing a forum for civil and constructive conversation.

Please keep your comments respectful and relevant. You can review our Community Guidelines by clicking here

If you would like to share a story idea, please submit it here.

Skip to content