Flight Cancellations dash dream vacations to Hawaii

By Cynthia Yip

HAWAII (KITV) — A vacation in Hawaii is a fantasy for many who have not been to the Islands. But flight cancellations meant some visitors were not been able to make their wish come true.

For Shaunte Brown’s family, their Southwest flight from San Diego to Oahu got cancelled on Monday — so they were not able to make their life long dream of coming to The Islands come true.

“It feels like my dream has been snatched away …I’m trying not to get too emotional over it,” says Brown. “It’s definitely frustrating. Not to have no support from the airlines, not to have no support from the hotel. It’s been a hard few years money doesn’t grow on trees. “

Shaunte, her husband Marvin and their 3 children don’t have the money to book on another airline and they have 5 in their family. Plus, their travel agency is asking for a refund from their hotel which is almost $3,000 for a 5 night stay.

For Jaylyn Suppah and her 2 children, bad weather forced their Alaska Airlines flight back home to Oregon to be cancelled on Saturday. They had to stay an extra 5 days on Oahu before they were able to fly back home plus they stayed in 4 Airbnbs and 2 hotels for their entire 15 day extended vacation.

Jaylyn Suppah; Visitor from Oregon, “Having to jump from air b n b to hotel to air b n b and to keep moving was really stressful and exhausting having to get out at 10 am and then having to spend the whole day till 4 oclock to get into the next Airbnb.

In total, the 5 extra days added almost $2,500 to Jaylyn’s vacation costs. Plus, the family planned to be home for Christmas. But Jaylyn says, if you have to be stuck anywhere – The Islands is the best place to be. They also plan to return to Hawaii – next Holiday Season.

