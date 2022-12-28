Court documents reveal new details in deadly street racing crash

By Web staff

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) — New court documents reveal details about what happened before a deadly street racing crash on Fleur Drive in Des Moines.

Keith Jones and Robert Miller are both charged with vehicular homicide and drag racing.

The documents say the two men were drinking at a bar before the Dec. 13 crash.

Miller and Jones raced down Fleur Drive, topping 100 miles per hour.

Police say a northbound Genesis sedan driven by Miller crossed over the median in the 1700 block of Fleur Drive and entered the southbound traffic lanes.

The sedan first crashed into a Honda Accord driven by a 38-year-old woman. The Accord had two passengers, an 8-year-old boy and a 4-year-old boy.

Next, the sedan crashed into a Chevrolet Equinox driven by a 40-year-old woman.

Everyone involved required medical attention, according to the police. The crash killed 4-year-old Marcos Faguada. Another woman in the vehicle Miller crashed into needed at least three surgeries for her injuries.

The documents say when Miller lost control and crashed, Jones got out of his car to look at the accident and then drove away.

Jones is asking for a reduced bond since he turned himself in to the police.

