Body of missing 91-year-old Anderson County man found, coroner says

By Janice Limon

ANDERSON COUNTY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A 91-year-old man who walked outside of his home Christmas night has been found dead, according to Deputy Coroner Ty Blackwell with the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The coroner identified the man as Marvin Eugene Henley, of Anderson.

The Coroner said Henley went outside of his home around 10 p.m. Sunday night, to attempt to repair a broken water pipe. He said Henley then went back inside to change some of his wet clothes and then went back to work outside.

Deputies and K-9 officers searched the area of Hartview Circle on Monday after Henley was reported missing.

Deputies said Henley’s body was found after 2:30 p.m. Monday, not far from his home.

The coroner said Henley was found wet and exposed to extreme temperatures throughout the night. Henley’s death has been ruled accidental due to cold environmental exposure.

