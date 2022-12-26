Two families rescued from hotel elevator

By KCAL/KCBS Digital Staff

BUENA PARK, California (KCAL) — The Orange County Fire Authority managed to rescue nine people that were stuck inside a trapped elevator at a hotel in Buena Park on Saturday morning.

OCFA firefighters were called to the hotel around 9:45 a.m. to help two families get out of the elevator.

It’s unclear what caused the elevator malfunction. Fortunately, there were no injuries were reported.

The hotel where the elevator rescue took place is located on the 7300 block of Artesia Boulevard.

