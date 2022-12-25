Just over 2,000 without power as Eversource crews work around the clock to restore power

By Ayah Galal, Jay Kenney and Dylan Fearon

Connecticut (WFSB) — A little under 2,000 customers are without power after a storm hit Connecticut at the end of last week.

Cleanup crews and utility companies are working around the clock to get power back before the Christmas holiday.

Connecticut is also experiencing below freezing temperatures which is causing local towns to open warming centers for those without power.

At its peak, 109,000 Eversource customers were without power following the storm. As of 12:25 p.m. Sunday, 2,342 customers were without power.

While Eversource has made significant progress, they say the work is far from over.

“We’re doing everything we can to get your power back on so we can get you to your family and friends, and we can all take advantage of this holiday weekend,” says Eversource spokesperson Mitch Gross.

Utility workers are braving the bitter cold and frigid temperatures throughout the day and night to restore power to customers.

“The crews have been slowed from time to time due to customers who are coming out and asking them when their power will be back on, so we want to remind our customers not only is that a possible safety issue, we understand they want to know, but they’re slowing down crews and their ability to do the work,” says Gross.

Gross also says that outages went up overnight after last night’s windy conditions.

“We had another burst of winds which upped the number of customers affected by the storm. And overnight the bitter bitter cold. Crews worked all night; they are working all day again. They are being reminded to take care of themselves and to watch out for the signs of frostbite,” says Gross.

Gross also wants customers to remember if you see downed power lines, assume they are live and never go near or attempt to move them.

