Shelter pets pose for pictures with Santa, hoping to find families to love them

By Gabrielle Komorowski

GREENVILLE, South Carolina (WYFF) — The Greenville Humane Society’s “long-term residents” took pictures with Santa. The animal shelter posted the pictures on its Facebook page. The post says:

“What is your Christmas wish this year? Maybe a new watch, a new book, or just to watch the joy in your family’s eyes on Christmas morning? When Santa visited the Greenville Humane Society, all of our long-term residents’ wishes were the same: to find a family that will love them. At no fault of their own, these pups hold the title of longest residents at the Greenville Humane Society.

Devito: 152 days

Adam: 99 days

Daisy Mae: 96 days

Minnow: 90 days

“This is not a title they’re proud of. It’s hard on them to be overlooked day in and day out. But we know the perfect fit for each of them is out there somewhere, and we’re hoping if everyone shares this post, they will each find their new family in time for the holidays. Even if you’re not able to adopt right now, you can still help these sweet pups by sharing their wish: to go home for the holidays.”

Greenville Humane Society CEO Rachel Delport said if you are not able to adopt a pet but would like to help, they are always accepting donations. Donations can be made in person at the shelter or online. The Greenville Humane Society also has an Amazon wish list. You can learn more here: greenvillehumane.com/donate/#give-online

