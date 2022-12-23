House catches fire in subfreezing weather
By Madeleine Nolan
JACKSON, Mississippi (WAPT) — Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire Friday around 4:30 a.m. at Fairfield Street and Lamar Street.
Firefighters had to endure below-freezing temperatures while battling the blaze.
The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring house.
No injuries were reported.
