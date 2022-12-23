House catches fire in subfreezing weather

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.

The fire destroyed the home and damaged a neighboring house.

Firefighters had to endure below-freezing temperatures while battling the blaze.

JACKSON, Mississippi ( WAPT ) — Jackson firefighters responded to a house fire Friday around 4:30 a.m. at Fairfield Street and Lamar Street.

