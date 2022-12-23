First Alert: Tigard family wakes to tree crashing through bathroom ceiling

By Paulina Aguilar

TIGARD, Oregon (KPTV) — Heavy winds are toppling trees across the Portland metro area as the holiday weekend approaches. From Sandy to Gresham and Beaverton to Clackamas.

In Tigard, Chad Layman and his family were asleep when they heard a large crash at 6:15 a.m. Thursday.

Initially they didn’t know where the sound came from, but when they went into the bathroom, they found a 90 ft tree, a force was so great that it went through the roof, into the attic and into their second floor. Layman describes the sound like an earthquake and a thunderstorm all at once.

“I had to run out to look but it was super cold, super dark, and windy and it wasn’t safe to be out there,” Layman said. “The first thing that we were doing as a family was calling each other’s names.”

Thankfully, everyone is okay. But because of the wind, they won’t be getting the tree out of their home anytime soon.

Chris Ruvalcaba, an arborist for Monkey Man’s Tree Service said they’re unable to use the crane, so instead crews are protecting the home to prevent more damage.

“The crane we need to be able to pull this tree off is about 140 tons,” Ruvalcaba said. “The wind on the ground right now, you and I can feel maybe 5 mph gusts, at 100 feet in the air, it is whippin’ and when you pick up a tree and you’ve got that added sail, that’s how cranes flip over.”

If a tree falls on your home and crews can’t get to you right away, they say not to worry. In most cases, the damage is already done. The tree is unlikely to move therefore it’s unlikely to cause more damage. They say the best thing you can do is put a tarp to prevent water damage. But Ruvalcaba said his team is worried about nearby trees that look like they’re ready to fall.

“The reason I think that she hasn’t fallen yet is because the ground is frozen and it’s holding all of the roots,” Ruvalcaba said. “With the tension that’s on that tree and the soft ground, it’s very likely a hazard. It can possibly come down any minute.”

Crews say they’re trying to get to as many fallen trees as possible but with a severe weather coming, they say their backlog will increase by about a month once it passes

Report downed trees by calling 503-823-TREE (8733). Report road hazards to PBOT’s 24-hour Maintenance emergency dispatch 24/7 at 503-823-1700

