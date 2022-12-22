Maine 16-year-old named USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year

By WMTW Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NEWPORT, Maine (WMTW) — An athlete from Maine has earned one of the top awards in basketball.

Maine’s Cooper Flagg has been named Male Athlete of the Year by USA Basketball.

Flagg helped Nokomis High School of Newport win its first basketball state title in March.

Only 16 years old, Flagg is the youngest player to ever win the award. Now playing in Florida, he helped lead the U-17 National Team to a gold medal last summer and was named to the all-tournament team.

USA Basketball’s Male Athlete of the Year’s past list of winners includes basketball superstars Michael Jordan, Lebron James and Kevin Durant.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.