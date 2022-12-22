Car catches fire after high-speed pursuit on I-24 in Montgomery Co.

By Chuck Morris

Click here for updates on this story

NASHVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — An attempted traffic stop turned into a high-speed pursuit on Interstate 24 in Montgomery County on Wednesday night.

The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office said a deputy attempted to stop a vehicle on the Exit 4 westbound on-ramp on Interstate 24 around 8:40 p.m. The vehicle did not have its headlights on and the deputy suspected that the driver may have been under the influence.

The vehicle did not stop and fled onto I-24 traveling westbound. The pursuit continued on the interstate with speeds reaching 90 mph.

The vehicle then appeared to have mechanical issues and debris flew off and struck a patrol vehicle causing minor damage. As the vehicle continued to flee it caught fire and eventually came to stop at mile marker 2.

The driver of the car, identified as KeAndre Marsh, 21, was arrested without incident. He was uninjured and refused treatment by EMS personnel. He is being charged with felony evading, driving without a license and violation of the light law. The Tennessee Highway Patrol is conducting the investigation into the crash portion of the incident.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.