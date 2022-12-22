‘A Philly Special Christmas’ released in full this Friday

By Alicia Vitarelli

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) — A Philly Special Christmas, featuring three Philadelphia Eagles football players, will be released in its entirety on Friday.

You can call it another gift from the team this season, with proceeds going to a number of local charities.

Our Alicia Vitarelli spoke with the vocal coach who helped the players record their first Christmas album, and what a gig it was for West Philadelphia singer and musician Eliza Hardy Jones.

She explains what it was like to work with Jason Kelce, Jordan Mailata, and Lane Johnson, on their first musical collaboration.

“They were so much fun to work with,” Jones said. “They were shockingly good. All three of them. Lane’s super beautiful baritone is just so smooth and southern. Jason has such a great character voice. I knew that Jordan was an incredible singer. They’re all great, great singers.”

The album was produced by The War on Drugs’ drummer Charlie Hall.

Jones is a member of the band and even sings on the Eagles’ album.

“I didn’t know those guys at all,” she says. “Part of my job as a vocal coach is to both provide the technical foundation so that the guys can sing the best they can, but also to give them the ability to feel competent. We wanted to achieve a really good studio performance, which is such a different thing than just being able to sing really well.”

She says they were “so down for everything” to make that happen.

Proceeds from the album are going to local charities, like the Children’s Crisis Treatment Center.

