Family rings bells at Salvation Army’s red kettles to carry on man’s legacy

By Brianna Borghi

Click here for updates on this story

COHASSET, Massachusetts (WCVB) — The Salvation Army’s red kettles are a fixture of the holiday season, and collecting donations has an extra special meaning this year for a Cohasset family.

“He spent a lot of his winters bell ringing on the Cape,” Cam Roller said.

Cam Roller’s father, Joe, dedicated years of his life to the Salvation Army. It was a level of dedication he didn’t realize until his father unexpectedly died during the summer.

“He never really talked about it a lot. And after his passing, we learned a little more about it, and now being out here with my family it’s very rewarding,” Cam Roller said.

In his father’s memory, he is now standing at the red kettle alongside his family, sounding the call to charity.

“We do it because my dad’s dad used to do it,” Mason Burns-Roller said.

“It’s kind of a legacy we want to carry on. It’s a great tradition to start with my kids, my family,” Cam Roller said.

Even at a young age, family members understand the importance of ringing the bell.

“People give lots of dollars and money so we can donate it to the Salvation Army,” Maddie Roller said.

It’s the personal stories that make volunteering so worthwhile.

“A man pulled up, got out, dropped some money in, and I said, ‘Thank you,’ and he said, ‘Thank you,’ and he said, ‘Salvation Army literally saved my life,’” Cam Roller said.

“We would absolutely love to keep this up every year and gain momentum, too,” Melissa Burns said.

The Burns-Roller family has raised about $1,200.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.