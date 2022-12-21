A quilt donation to a Salvation Army auction is a labor of love for one Iowa woman

By KCCI Staff

WAUKEE, Iowa (KCCI) — A Waukee woman’s gift from the past is helping others in the present.

93-year-old Wilma Bentley’s knack for creating quilts started when she was just a kid.

Now, she’s giving back to an organization that helped her during the Great Depression.

In 1932, Wilma lost her husband and needed help. The mother of two young kids heard an announcement on the radio that the Salvation Army was supplying Christmas gifts to needy children.

Wilma applied and help was provided to her family, something she said she’ll never forget.

Now, with just a needle and thread, Wilma’s steady hands are now lending a helping hand to those in need. Her quilt, a beautiful labor of love, will be auctioned off. The proceeds from the auction going to help other families in need this holiday season.

You can bid on Wilma’s quilt through 5 p.m. on Wednesday (Dec. 21) through the Salvation Army’s Facebook page.

