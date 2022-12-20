‘You wish it wasn’t your kid’: Hundreds join birthday parade for Wisconsin 5-year-old

By Kendall Keys

PEWAUKEE, Wisconsin (WISN) — The Pewaukee community and beyond dropped everything Friday night to lift up a little girl for her fifth birthday.

“It’s amazing, and there’s so many great people out there doing so much for us. You’re really happy to see it, but you wish it wasn’t your kid,” said Jacob Krings, Delaney Krings’ father.

In October, a trip to the emergency room for an ear infection would become the moment doctors told Delaney’s parents she had just weeks to live. It was brain cancer, and it was terminal.

“Brain cancer is terrible because if you look at a person as a puzzle, as a jigsaw puzzle, brain cancer is that one thing that takes one piece away every day and sometimes it’s really sneaky, other times it’s really obvious. But it’s, unfortunately, a pretty steady decline,” said Heather Krings, Delaney’s mother.

Andrew Kreblin, with the Wisconsin Truck Takeover Enthusiasts, heard Delaney’s story and felt compelled to do something. After consulting with Delaney’s parents, strangers to him, he began planning the parade. He said hundreds responded, wanting to be a part of the parade.

“It’s good to see the community coming together. Time of need right now for the family. It’s real touching, I’ve got kids at home around the same age,” Kreblin said.

Delaney’s mom says she’s a daddy’s girl. So, from the window, in her father’s arms, Delaney could lift an eyelid with her finger to see the outpouring of love, organized by a stranger.

“This is just something we had to do. Right when I read the article, I had to do something, right then and there,” Kreblin said.

Sharon Tomlinson, a friend of the family, asked for birthday cards for Delaney. From around the world, 15,000 cards and thousands more packages poured in for Delaney.

“Delaney’s not going to be around for much longer. So having everybody come together to make this the best event possible and hopefully put a smile, not just on her face, but the family’s face,” Tomlinson said.

“She’ll smile with the right side of her face,” Krings said.

While Delaney watches the parade, her parents watch an invisible clock, cherishing every second they have.

“Hopefully, Christmas, she’ll make it,” Krings said.

