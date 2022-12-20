Woman faces long road to recovery after being shot by husband, who killed baby and himself

By Soyoung Kim

VANCOUVER Washington (KPTV) — A woman continues her journey of healing after investigators said her husband shot her and their baby. Officials said the man was pronounced dead at the scene on Dec. 7, and the baby later passed away at the hospital.

Now, her community is rallying to support the mother and her family during this unimaginable time.

Friends and family said they’re grateful to see the outpouring of love for Aubree Young.

“Aubree and her sister grew up in this church and her parents are still very active,” David Whiting, a family friend and Lead Pastor at New Heights Church in Vancouver said.

On Dec. 7, Aubree’s life was changed forever. The Clark County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a Salmon Creek Neighborhood in Vancouver. Officials said they found that 42-year-old David E. Stansbury, Jr. had shot his wife, Aubree, their 6-month-old son and himself.

The father was pronounced dead at the scene. The baby passed away from his injuries at the hospital. Now, Aubree is on a long journey of healing.

“I know that the bullet is lodged in her spine, and there’s no plans to remove that,” Amy Ruth, childhood friend and Communications Director at New Heights Church, said.

“It’s a long-term situation that she faces, so prayer is the most important,” Whiting said.

Her community said they started a GoFundMe to help in any way they can.

“Medical needs for her and Kymani’s, and his time in the hospital, there’s memorial finances and expenses,” Ruth said.

And hopes to help support her during her long-term recovery process once she’s able to come home.

“ADU unit on to her parent’s house so it can be accessible for her,” Whiting said.

They said Aubree’s overwhelmed by the love she’s receiving and said it’s made all the difference.

“The comments, the text messages, Facebook messages. Her comment to her sister was it was those words that saved her life,” Ruth said.

Those who know her said it’s Aubree’s resilience and desire to find some good in this tragedy that’s inspired them.

“The donation of the organs of her son was a big blessing,” Whiting said.

They said it looks like she may have a few months left of treatments and recovery in the hospital.

To learn more and to support, please visit the GoFundMe organized for Aubree.

