Nonprofit organization provides hundreds of presents to local children of homicide victims

By Peyton Headlee

Click here for updates on this story

KANSAS CITY, Missouri (KMBC) — The holidays can be hard for families who have lost a loved one — especially for children, but one organization is stepping in to help.

The nonprofit “Children of Homicide Victims” held their fifth-annual Gift to Heal event Saturday. Dozens of children were there — all of them impacted by gun violence in Kansas City.

As COHV founder Sunnie Carney read names off her list, dozens of children waited to open up their gifts. All of the gifts were donated by the community. Children got items spanning from dolls to iPads.

“Every year, the sponsors literally go above and beyond,” Carney said. “No matter the size or the price of the donation, we’re always thankful because we can’t do this by ourselves. It really takes a village.”

Each gift went to a child who has lost a parent to violence in Kansas City. It’s something all 40 children there shared in common.

“This is my second Christmas without my mom, and I am just sad, but I can take it a little,” Zakyiah said. “She was the best mama ever.”

“It allows the children to see; I’m not alone when I feel sad about my dad or my mom,” Carney said. “I’m not alone. I also have that friend that I met at the Christmas party that I can see again, or I can talk to. They just get so encouraged by knowing that they’re not alone in what they experience.”

Carnie lost her dad to gun violence 10 years ago. With her nonprofit, Children of Homicide Victims, she’s been helping hundreds across the metro.

After months of planning and hundreds of donations, children came together with new toys and a new sense of community this holiday season.

“It is a lot of work, but it’s rewarding,” Carnie said. “What makes it special to me is that I do see me in every kid, no matter the story, no matter the circumstance, no matter the behavior. I literally see myself in every one of these kids.”

The nonprofit also provides resources and scholarships to children of homicide victims.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.