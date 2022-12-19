Video captures man stealing baby Jesus from Nativity scene in Dallas

By CBS DFW Staff

FORT WORTH, Texas (KTVT) — Sundance Square officials are asking for help identifying a man who stole baby Jesus from their Nativity scene early Saturday morning.

At 2:32 p.m. Dec. 17, a Sundance Square security representative filed a theft report, where they stated that sometime between 2 a.m. and 2:20 a.m., an unknown man took baby Jesus from their Nativity scene on the Plaza stage.

In a post on Instagram, the man appears to be wearing a gray collared, long-sleeve shirt and blue jeans.

Fort Worth police say there is no suspect at this time and that their Central Division unit will be conducting the investigation.

Anyone who recognizes the man is asked to contact Fort Worth police.

