Michigan man runs 5k following double lung transplant

By Hannah Jewell and Anna Kathman

FRANKENMUTH, Michigan (WNEM) — The Christmastown Fun Run and Walk has special meaning for a Michigan a man and his family.

Michael Hotchkiss trained for the race after recovering from a double lung transplant last year.

“I say thank you every day for every breath,” Hotchkiss said.

His journey to the finish line did not start at the race, but several years ago when his brother Randy passed away from idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis. Not long after, Michael was diagnosed with the same condition.

He was given a second chance at life after receiving a double lung transplant at a Grand Rapids hospital in March of 2021.

“It’s just a blessing from god and Spectrum Health. They do a terrific job. Gave me a lot of support and micromanage you. Being able to do this is a godsend,” Hotchkiss said. “I’ve been walking anywhere from two to three miles a day and I told you, I live in Traverse City, so we have a tremendous amount of hills so I was able to do a lot of hills and that helped with this.”

Putting his new set of lungs to the test, he made it to the finish line.

“It was a beautiful run. Beautiful day for it, it was just a great run,” Hotchkiss said. “My lungs were great. I tried jogging a bit. I jogged and walked, and they responded well. It wasn’t a problem at all.”

The best part, to him, were his loved ones, who have been there to support him every step of the way.

“Probably the most exciting; being with the family. That was nice,” Hotchkiss said. “My son is part of the Frankenmuth Morning Rotary and he put this up this year. So, to be a part of it with him is a godsend. It was a blessing to be here.”

Hotchkiss hopes this run and his journey to health inspires others to keep taking steps to finish goals.

“Every breath I take is precious to me. That’s what it means to me,” Hotchkiss said.

